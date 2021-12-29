Foreign Ministry promises to legally pursue cyberwar against Iran 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it will legally pursue cyberattacks against the Islamic Republic at international bodies.

The promise by the Foreign Ministry to sue those behind cyberwar was made during a meeting between Foreign Hossein Amir Abdollahian and General Gholamreza Jalali, the chief of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization.

The two officials also exchanged views on developing ties with other countries in areas of civil defense, including providing a basis for scientific and civil defense relations and interactions.

Amir Abdollahian also enumerated Iran’s scientific capabilities and the need of certain countries, including neighbors, to such abilities in areas of civil defense, saying the Foreign Ministry will tap all legal and political tools for developing and updating this homegrown technology.

For his part, General Jalali said the main important goal of his organization is to monitor, thwart threats and lessen vulnerabilities in the face of foreign threats. He also pointed to new form of threats in the world, insisting on the need to take proper legal and political measures in this regard.

He added that today the enemies have put launching cyberattacks against Iran’s key infrastructure on their agenda and it is necessary to adopt a common defense against such threats.