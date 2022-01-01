Iran criticizes intl. community’s silence over martyrdom of anti-smuggling police forces

TEHRAN – Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary-general of the High Council for Human Rights, has criticized international bodies’ silence over the martyrdom of Iran’s police forces in the fight against criminals and armed smugglers.

In a letter to Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Gharibabadi asked her to make countries and organizations uphold their responsibilities against the elements that compromise the peace, stability and security of the people.

Referring to the martyrdom of 40 of Iran’s police forces from March 21 to December 3, 2021, in the fight against criminals and armed smugglers equipped with all kinds of smart weapons and heavy equipment, he said “The Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted a principled policy in the fight against all types of trafficking (drugs, human beings, goods, etc.) and has been one of the most successful countries in the world in these areas. Reliable reports and documents published by relevant international organizations verify this clear and successful record.

It goes without saying that the national will of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the continuation of the above humanitarian policy has incurred heavy financial and human costs to my country, including, among others, the martyrdom of more than 3800 thousand individuals and the injury of more than 12 thousand people of our law enforcement forces only in the field of counter-narcotic plans.

Although the actions of the Islamic Republic have been acknowledged by the international community and most countries in the world, unfortunately not only it has not received the necessary cooperation and support of other countries which is still the case, but also the paltry assistance offered by international organizations in most cases face politically-motivated excuses and selective, arbitrary treatments of some countries.”

Noting ‘numerous statements by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights or Special Procedures in support of some criminals who have been tried in a fair trial, he asked that “the big question arises as to why not a single statement is issued condemning the terrorist and armed acts against the law enforcement forces of a country that has rendered the greatest services to the international community through the fight against drug trafficking, human trafficking, and organized crime?”

“I expect you to prove the reason to be of that important international mechanism by promoting its identity and standing and counter the instrumental, politicized, and selective approach in the field of human rights. Apart from condemning illegal and unilateral sanctions against the Iranian people, especially in providing the necessary equipment for the police forces in their unequal campaign against terrorist groups and international traffickers, as well as condemning the martyrdom of law enforcement personnel by these groups and traffickers and expressing sympathy with their families, you are expected to make countries and organizations uphold their responsibilities against the elements that compromise the peace, stability, and security of the people.”

