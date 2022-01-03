IPL leaders Esteghlal held by Aluminum, Persepolis beat Tractor

TEHRAN – Iran Professional League (IPL) leaders Esteghlal were held to a 1-1 draw by Aluminum on Monday.

In the match held in Arak, Kevin Yamga gave the visiting team a lead in the 18th minute from the penalty spot. Arak forward Meysam Majidi leveled the score with three minutes into the added time.



In Mashhad, Sepahan defeated Padideh 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Farshad Ahmadzadeh and Shahriar Moghanlou.



In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Persepolis defeated Tractor 2-1 to narrow the gap on Esteghlal.

Issa Alekasir and Siamak Nemati were on Target for Persepolis and Peyman Babaei scored the visiting team’s sole goal.



Furthermore, Foolad were held to a 1-1 draw by Paykan in Ahvaz, Zob Ahan defeated Fajr Sepasi 2-0 in Isfahan, Havadar and Nassaji played out a goalless draw, Naft Masjed Soleyman suffered a 2-0 home loss against Gol Gohar and Mes defeated Sanat Naft 3-0 in Rafsanjan.



Esteghlal lead the table with 29 points, one point above Persepolis. Sepahan remain third with 25 points.