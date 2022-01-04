If Israel does ‘stupid’ act against Iran, it will face crushing response ‘in seconds’: Qalibaf

TEHRAN – The Iranian parliament speaker has warned if Israel commits a “stupid” act to take military action against Iran, it will get a response “in seconds and without any delay”.

“They will get a response instantly for any missile and air aggression,” Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf asserted.

Qalibaf, a former IRGC commander and police chief, added, “I hope such an incident will never happen but if it happens, our response will be very tough and crushing.”

The parliament speaker, who was speaking to al-Manar TV on the second anniversary of the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, also cautioned that if a such a thing happens “all people and places” that are involved in that action will also be targeted with the same speed and power.

The senior lawmaker went on to say that the Tel Aviv regime is fully aware of Iran’s military power.

Qalibaf said Israel is an illegitimate regime and “we should admit that its power its fake”.

The parliament speaker added, “If they (Israeli) seek to take the slightest military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will face with the harshest military reaction.”

Israeli political and military officials have ratcheted up military threats against Iran as the talks are underway in Vienna to revitalize the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Zionist regime of Israel was seriously opposed to the JCPOA from the very beginning. Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the key instigators who provoked Donald Trump to quit the agreement and introduce harshest sanctions in history against Iran.

Writing in the New York Times on November 30, opinion columnist Thomas Friedman said, “The judges have voted and the results are in: President Donald Trump’s decision to tear up the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 — a decision urged on by his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu — was one of the dumbest, most poorly thought out and counterproductive U.S. national security decisions of the post-Cold War era.”

“Israeli threat against Iran are a dream”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Monday that the Islamic Republic will defend its interests with power.

Amir Abdollahian’s remarks came in tweet in response to earlier claims by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid that the Zionist regime “could attack Iran if necessary without informing the Biden administration.”

In an interview on Friday, Lapid claimed that “Israel has capabilities, some of which the world, and even some experts in the field, cannot even imagine.”

Reacting to Lapid’s threats, Amir Abdollahian took to Twitter saying that the senseless remarks made by the “fake Israeli regime against the great Iranian nation” are a dream, which will never come true.

“We will defend the nation’s rights, interests and progress with power and wisdom,” Iran’s foreign minister said, according to Press TV.

“Zionism has no place in the future world,” Iran’s top diplomat emphasized.