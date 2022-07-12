Washington implementing Israeli agenda in the region: speaker

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Tuesday commented on the imminent visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Israel and Saudi Arabia, saying the United States is pursuing policies and agendas set out by Israel.

“Evidence available to us shows that this trip has been fully arranged by the Zionists (Israelis) and that the U.S. president is implementing agendas and projects that the Zionist regime, which is the biggest enemy of the region’s nations, has outlined and dictated in full detail. Turning into an executive of Israeli policies in the region will be a historic and strategic mistake on the part of the U.S. president, one which will be detrimental to the Biden administration before anyone else,” Qalibaf was quoted as saying by Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Speaking at an open session of Parliament, the speaker accused the U.S. of making the same mistake it made in Ukraine which is the expansion of NATO toward the East.

He added, “Indiscretion in expanding NATO to the East and ignoring potent geopolitical warnings in that regard led to the start of the Ukraine war. Now the same indiscretion is taking place in the sensitive region of the Middle East [West Asia] and the Persian Gulf.”

Qalibaf then strongly criticized Israel, saying, “Israel is an illegitimate and destabilizing entity which is unable to even manage its internal political environment. Israel is standing at the bottom of a well and urges America and other countries into falling into that well. The true nature of the Abraham accords is nothing other than that.”

He added, “I do not have much hope that the U.S. administration will be able to discern the right decision at the current stage just as it didn’t show even a minimum of rationality in the nuclear talks.”

