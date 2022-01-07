Persepolis, Esteghlal, Gol Gohar ineligible to participate at 2022 ACL

TEHRAN – Three Iranian football clubs Persepolis, Esteghlal and Gol Gohar are not eligible to participate at the AFC Champions League 2022.

The clubs are not allowed to take part in this edition after failed to satisfy all of the mandatory criteria.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s independent Entry Control Body (ECB) has decided to withdraw the license of Persepolis, Esteghlal and Gol Gohar (all clubs from Iran) to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022 pursuant to Articles 14.4 and 14.5 of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations (read together with Article 4.1.4 of the Procedural Rules Governing the AFC Entry Control Body)., Asian Football Confederation wrote in its statement.

The ECB determined that the three clubs had not satisfied all of the mandatory criteria (as required under Articles 3.1 and 3.2 (a) of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations) and, accordingly, should not have been granted licenses to participate in the AFC Champions league 2022.

Persepolis, Esteghlal, Gol Gohar have now been declared ineligible to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022.

Additionally, the ECB also rejected the extraordinary application submitted by Gol Gohar Sirjan.

The terms of the decisions were notified today. More information of the applicable procedures is set out in the Procedural Rules Governing the AFC Entry Control Body.