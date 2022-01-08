Kirkuk to host exclusive exhibition of Iranian products

TEHRAN - An exclusive exhibition of Iranian products is planned to be held in Iraq’s Kirkuk region in early March, the portal of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported.

As reported, numerous Iranian companies active in various fields are going to participate in this exhibition which is scheduled to be held during March 8-12.

Having over 500 kilometers of shared borders, Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan are taking serious measures to use this capacity to expand their trade relations.

Iran has previously held exclusive exhibitions in Sulaymaniyah and the country plans to hold several other exclusive exhibitions in Iraq during the current Iranian calendar year (ends in late March 2022).

According to Director-General of Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries Farzad Piltan, TPO also plans to make the necessary preparations for the participation of Iranian companies in more than 15 international exhibitions that are scheduled to be held in Iraq in the current year.

“According to the plans of the Trade Promotion Organization for introducing Iranian products and also the country’s capabilities in technical engineering services to the markets of the neighboring countries, the presence of the country in the form of national pavilions in three Iraqi international exhibitions is on the agenda for the coming months,” Piltan said in July 2021.

Iran and Iraq have been taking serious measures for boosting all-out ties between the two countries and as a major exporter to the Iraqi market, Iran has played a significant role in meeting the needs of its Arab neighbor.

The two countries’ presidents have previously agreed to augment trade between the two countries to $20 billion a year and in this regard, numerous trade delegations have been exchanged between the two sides and several exhibitions have been held in both countries over the past few years.

EF/