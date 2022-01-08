Esteghlal move three points clear at top: IPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team defeated Mes 3-2 to go three points clear of Persepolis at top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Kevin Yamga opened the scoring for Esteghlal in the 9th minute from the penalty spot. Godwin Mensha equalized the match in the 35th minute from the spot.

Yamga once again scored from the penalty spot just after the hour mark. With three minutes remaining, substitute Amin Ghaseminejhad scored Esteghlal’s third goal. Mohammadreza Soleymani pulled a goal back in the injury time.

Earlier in the day, Persepolis were held to a 1-1 draw by Padideh in Mashhad. Masoud Zaer Kazemi scored an own goal in the 31st minute and Persepolis midfielder Vahid Amiri also scored an own goal just before the break.

In Isfahan, Sepahan earned a 2-1 win over Foolad. Soroush Rafiei (35th) and Omid Noorafkan (56th) scored for the hosts and Ayanda Patosi halved the deficit from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

Furthermore, Sanat Naft defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-0, Gol Gohar edged past Havadar 1-0, Fajr Sepasi and Tractor shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, Nassaji defeated Zob Ahan 1-0, Paykan drew with Aluminum 1-1.