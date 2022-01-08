Sanctions-removal working group meets in Vienna

TEHRAN — Late on Saturday a working group meant to lift oppressive sanctions on Iran convened a session with experts from Iran the P4+1 group in attendance at Palais Coburg in Vienna.

Bilateral and multilateral meetings will also continue at the level of the heads of delegations.

The Russian negotiator in the Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, on Saturday confirmed the meeting of the working group.

“The Working Group on sanctions lifting met today in the course of the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA to assess the current state of affairs in this area,” Ulyanov tweeted.

Over the past two days, intensive talks have been held at different levels and formats as well.