Industry Ministry to develop business, industry sectors equally

TEHRAN - Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin has said his ministry is focusing on the equal development of both industry and business at the same time, the ministry’s news portal Shata reported.

Fatemi Amin made the remarks in a meeting with the board members of Iran Chamber of Guilds on Sunday.

“With the establishment of the Industry Ministry’s new organizational structure, the real integration of the ministries of industry, mines and commerce has taken place, and the methods of governance have changed and been updated,” the minister said.

EF/MA

Photo: Industry Minister Reza Fatemi Amin (C) in a meeting with the Iran Chamber of Guilds board members on Sunday