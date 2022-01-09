Iran’s Alvani nominated for best women's club futsal coach in world

TEHRAN – Palayesh Naft Abadan coach Narges Alvani was nominated for the best women's club coach in the world in 2021.

Palayesh Naft Abadan were also shortlisted for the best club in the world.

On Saturday, Gelareh Nazemi was nominated for the best referee and Iran goalkeeper Farzaneh Tavasoli has to vie to become the best women’s goalkeeper in the world.



best women's club coach in the world nominees:

Narges Alvani (IRN)

Palayesh Naft Abadan (IRN)



Alexander Cherkasov (RUS)

ZHMFK Normanochka (RUS)



Cristiane de Souza (BRA)

Futsal Feminino Taboão da Serra (BRA)



Anderson Machado De Menezes "Esquerda" (BRA)

Leoas da Serra (BRA)



José Luis Gonzalo Santangelo* (ARG)

Futsal Pescara Femminile* (ITA) (season 20/21 as Montesilvano Femminile C5)

*until mid November 2021



Julio Delgado González* (ESP)

Club Deportivo Burela Fútbol Sala (ESP)

*until the end of season 20/21



Márcio Bica Coelho (BRA)

Stein Cascavel Futsal (BRA)



Massimiliano Neri (ITA)

Città di Falconara (ITA)



Pedro Alexandre de Jesus Henriques (POR)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)



Vasyl Sukhomlinov* (UKR)

WFC Tesla (UKR)

*until the end of season 20/21