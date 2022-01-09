Iran futsal and Nazemasharieh nominees for 2021 world's best

TEHRAN – Iran national futsal team and Mohammad Nazemasharieh have been nominated for the best team and the best coach in the world in 2021 by futsalplanet.com.

Iran will compete with Argentina, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Japan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Portugal, Slovakia, Uzbekistan and Venezuela for the accolade.

Nazemasharieh failed to lead Iran to final four of the 2021 FIFA Futsal Cup in Lithuania.

Bakhodir Akhmedov (UZB – Uzbekistan), Marián Berky (SVK- Slovakia), Bruno Garcia Formoso (ESP- Japan), Hicham Dguig (MOR - Morocco), Freddy Miguel González Barrera (VEN - Venezuela), Jorge Gomes Braz (POR - Portugal), Paulo Ricardo Figueiroa Silva "Kakà" (BRA - Kazakhstan), Ivo Krezo (BIH – Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Matías Raúl Lucuix (ARG - Argentina) are also nominated for the best coach.