Tourism projects worth $4.1m inaugurated in Ardabil

TEHRAN –A total of 10 tourism-related projects, worth 1.2 trillion rials ($4.1 million) have been implemented across the northwestern Ardabil province during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2021), the provincial tourism chief has announced.

These projects have contributed to the creation of over 100 jobs, Nader Fallahi said, CHTN reported on Sunday.

For the prosperity of the tourism industry in the province, supporting investors has been of primary importance, the official added.

Last January, the official announced that more than 150 tourism-related projects are underway across the northwestern province.

The mentioned projects will prepare the province’s tourism sector for the post-coronavirus era when the number of tourists and travelers is expected to rise magnificently, the official added.

In July, a local tourism official announced that some 835 jobs are expected to be created in Ardabil by several investments in tourism-related projects, which are estimated to get off the ground by the end of the current Iranian year 1400 (ends in March 2022).

In April, tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

