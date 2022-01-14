Iran, U.S. wrestlers named for exhibition meet

TEHRAN – Iran and the U.S. Wrestling Federation have announced their lineup in men’s freestyle for the United States-Iran exhibition meet.

The match will be held on Feb. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

David Taylor’s absence in the roster has surprised everyone and it means Hassan Yazdani will have to face Zahid Valencia in the 86kg weight class.

The fans expect to see an exciting wrestling between the ‘Greatest’ and the 'Magic Man' at Globe Life Park.

Fixtures:

57 kg – Alireza Sarlak v Thomas Gilman

61 kg – Majid Dastan or Mohammad Ramezanpour v Daton Fix

65 kg – Rahman Amouzad v Yianni Diakomihalis

70 kg – Amirmohammad Yazdani or Erfan Elahi v James Green

74 kg – Younes Emami v Jason Nolf

79 kg – Mohammad Nokhodi v Jordan Burroughs

86 kg – Hassan Yazdani v Zahid Valencia

92 kg – Kamran Ghasempour v J’den Cox

97 kg – Mojtaba Goleij v Kyle Snyder

125 kg – Amirhossein Zare v TBA