What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Azin Zolfaqari and Mahdieh Kavakebpabah are showcasing their latest paintings in a joint exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit runs until January 30 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

Painting

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farhad Gavzan.

The exhibition will be running until February 5 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Ali Golestaneh is currently underway at Afrand Gallery.

Entitled “The Saturn’s Shadows”, the exhibit will continue until January 28 at the gallery located at 48 Jalal Hosseini St., Jahan Ara St., off Jalal Ale-Ahmad Highway.

* Mehrnaz Salimi is hanging her latest paintings in an exhibition at Zhinus Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until January 20 at the gallery, which can be found at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.



Calligraphy

* Atbin Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of Persian calligraphy by Ali Shoja.

The exhibit named “Dashing” will run until January 25 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.



Photo

* Dena Gallery is hosting an exhibition of photos of the Turkaman Sahra region by Sassan Moayyedi.

The photos taken between 1981 and 1986 will be on view at the exhibit until January 28. The gallery can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* Silk Road Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of photos by Zhubin Eskandari.

The exhibit named “Hidden Angles” will run until January 20 at the gallery located at 103 Lavasani St. in the Kamranieh neighborhood.



Sculpture/painting

* Maryam Mehri is showcasing her latest collection of paintings and sculptures in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition titled “A Stroll in Darkness” will run until January 25 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Multimedia

* An exhibition displaying artworks in various media by Akbar Nikanpur, Faranak Khaef, Hamid Jafari, Mahin Monfared, Ahmad Khalilifard, Shanaz Zehtab and dozens of other artists is currently underway at Ragadid Complex.

Behdad Najafi is the curator of the exhibit, which will run until January 30 at the gallery located at the Enqelab Cultural and Sports Complex.

* Artworks in various media by Reza Naeimipur, Farbod Morshedzadeh, Alireza Kazemi, Sina Fekri, Meraj Sharifi, Masud Roshdi and Uria Ivak are currently on view in an exhibition at Aliha Gallery.

The exhibit will run until January 24 at the gallery located at No. 31, Ahmadi-Moqaddam Alley, near Quds Square, Shariati Ave.

