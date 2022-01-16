MP says Iran doesn’t seek interim nuclear agreement

TEHRAN — Alireza Salimi, a member of the Iranian parliament presiding board, has dismissed some rumors that Iran is seeking a temporary agreement in the Vienna negotiations, calling a temporary agreement “a deception”.

Salimi added that Iran is not seeking interim agreement in negotiations with the P4+1 countries in Vienna.

The new round of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, started on November 29.

“In interim agreement, no guarantee can be taken from the other side and this model of agreement cannot meet our demands,” Salimi remarked.

The MP stated that interim agreement cannot bring economic prosperity to Iran or lure investors.

“I call on the negotiating team to continue their work with more common sense and precision, as they have done so far in the negotiations, and to take note of the obstacles that may be thrown in their way,” the lawmaker suggested.

In conclusion, he also suggested that the Iranian negotiators should notice that if they reach an agreement with the negotiating partners from the West, they must get the necessary guarantees that the nuclear agreement will not be reneged on again.

In line with an agreement between the heads of negotiating teams, the chief negotiators of Iran and the three European countries on Friday returned to their capitals for more consultations and will resume talks after two days.

However, expert talks will continue non-stop and the return of chief negotiators to their countries does not mean that the 8th round of talks has stopped.



