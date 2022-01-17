Iranian bookstores tracing “Girl, Stolen”

TEHRAN – “Girl, Stolen”, a novel by American writer April Henry, has been published in Persian.

Zahra Rezvani-Sani is the translator of the book published by Adash.

The novel is about the sixteen-year-old Cheyenne Wilder who is sleeping in the back of the car while her stepmom fills a prescription for antibiotics. Before Cheyenne realizes what’s happening, the car is being stolen.

Griffin hadn’t meant to kidnap Cheyenne and once he finds out that not only does she have pneumonia, but that she’s blind, he really doesn’t know what to do.

When his dad finds out that Cheyenne’s father is the president of a powerful corporation, everything changes--now there’s a reason to keep her. How will Cheyenne survive this nightmare?

When April Henry was 12, she sent a short story about a six-foot-tall frog who loved peanut butter to Roald Dahl, the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He liked it so much he arranged to have it published in an international children’s magazine.

Her dream of writing went dormant until she was in her 30s, working at a corporate job, when she started writing books on the side. Those first few years are now thankfully a blur. Now she is very lucky to make a living doing what she loves. She has written 27 novels for adults and teens with more on the way.

Her books have been on the New York Times bestseller lists, received starred reviews, been picked for Booksense, translated into seven languages, been named to state reading lists, won the Anthony award and won the Oregon Book Award.

Photo: A copy of the Persian edition of April Henry’s novel “Girl, Stolen”.

MMS/YAW