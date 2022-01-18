Who Skocic and Hajisafi voted for in the Best FIFA Player Award

TEHRAN – Iran national football team coach and captain Dragan Skocic and Ehsan Hajisafi voted for Robert Lewandowski to win the Best FIFA Men's Player Award.

Bayern Munich and Poland star Lewandowski won the prize on Monday for the second time in a row, coming in ahead of PSG star Lionel Messi and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Lewandowski received 48 points after all of his votes from national team captains, coaches, media and fans, while Messi came in second with 44 and Salah got 39 points.