Iran, Nigerien FMs hold phone talks

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has held telephone conversations with Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou, exchanging views on bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The Nigerien foreign minister conveyed the warm greetings of the country’s president to Iran’s president, saying the government and people of Niger have been always thankful for the good relations between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations, especially after the Islamic Revolution in Iran and seek an all-out deepening of ties.

Massaoudou also highlighted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has an important standing and called for the two countries to hold their joint commission in the Nigerien capital Niamey.

Amir Abdollahian, in turn, underlined the need for a balanced foreign policy, stressing that the new government in Iran is determined to strengthen and expand ties with Africa.

“We believe that there is great untapped potential for expansion of the relations between the two countries and the proposal for holding a joint commission is a good and effective step in this regard,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister also held phone talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, ahead of a visit by Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi to Russia.

In the telephone conversation, Lavrov expressed pleasure with the forthcoming visit of President Raisi to Russia. He said all necessary arrangements have been made for the visit. The two sides described the trip as an important development in the relations between the two countries and a good opportunity to expand and deepen ties.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia also exchanged views on other issues of interest, including the Vienna talks.