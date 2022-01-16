Iran FM meets UN envoy for Syria

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has met with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian thanked the special envoy for helping the national dialogue and peace and stability in Syria, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran sincerely works to help him succeed in following up on the process to restore peace and stability to the country, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The foreign minister reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s viewpoint concerning a political solution to the crisis in Syria, from the very beginning of the developments in the country, stressing that the United Nations is part of the follow-up to the political resolution in Syria.

Amir Abdollahian also said the illegal presence of American forces in Syria and also the Israeli attacks against the country disrupt the political process there, and underlined the need for the international community and the United Nations to pay attention to this issue.

The top diplomat added that one cannot navigate through the crisis in Syria correctly without attending to the issues of refugees and the sanctions imposed on the country.

During the meeting, Pedersen also described the situation in Syria as stable stressing that under the current circumstances no involved party is talking about regime change in the country.

He also underlined the significance of maintaining the national sovereignty, political calm and territorial integrity of Syria.

Pedersen also met with the Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor for special political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji.

Khaji and Pedersen discussed the latest developments regarding the Syria crisis, the Syrian constitutional committee’s negotiations, the fight against sanctions and the dispatch of humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.

