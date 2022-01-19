Iran FM congratulates Cypriot counterpart on appointment

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has congratulated Ioannis Kasoulides on his appointment as minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Cyprus.

In a message on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that given the many commonalities between the two nations and their common interest in the forthcoming period, with mutual cooperation, the two countries will witness the growth and development of friendly relations in all fields, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Kasoulides returned to the scene of diplomacy after his predecessor, Nikos Christodoulides, resigned. Kasoulides served as foreign minister of Cyprus from 1997 until 2003, and again from 2013 to 2018.



