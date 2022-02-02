Iran FM congratulates new Dutch top diplomat 

TEHRAN - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian has sent a message congratulating Wopke Hoekstra on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

In the message, Amir Abdollahian expressed confidence that based on the four-hundred-year history of relations as well as different opportunities for cooperation in political, economic, cultural, scientific and technological fields, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of the Netherlands can strengthen friendly relations in an atmosphere of mutual respect and interests, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.