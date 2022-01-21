Al Gharafa complete signing of Iran international Ezatolahi

TEHRAN – Iran international midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi joined Qatari football club Al Gharafa on loan from Danish football club Vejle Boldklub.

The 27-yearold midfielder has joined the Qatari side for the rest of the season.

Ezatolahi started his playing career in Malavan in 2012 and joined Atlético Madrid C two years.

He has also played in Russian team Rostov, Anzhi Makhachkala and Amkar Perm.

Ezatolahi was a member of Championships side Reading and Eupen of Belgium as well.

He will wear No. 66 jersey in Al Gharafa.

The Iranian international made 41 caps for the ‘Persian Leopards’ and represented the country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Photo: Al Gharafa Club