Passenger transport via railway up 110% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN - The number of passengers carried on Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Decemebr 21, 2021) increased by 110 percent on year, the nine-month report released by Transport and Urban Development Ministry shows.

The report said that 14.7 million passengers were transported by rail across Iran during the nine-month period of this year, while the figure was seven million in the same time span of the past year.

Meanwhile, transit of goods through Iran’s railway network has risen over 200 percent during the first nine months of this year, to register the highest year-on-year increase over the past 10 years.

Based on the data released by Transport and Urban Development Ministry, over 1.39 million tons of commodities were transited via the Iranian rail network in the mentioned nine months, 202 percent more than the previous year’s same period in which the figure stood at 460,000 tons.

According to the mentioned data, prior to this record, the highest volume of transit had been registered in the Iranian calendar year 1396 (ended in March 2018) when 1.2 million tons of commodities had been transited.

During the first nine months of the current year, 955 locomotives and 27,602 freight wagons were active in the country, the number of which has increased by 0.1 percent and two percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.

MA/MA