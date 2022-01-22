Natural gas consumption hits new record high

TEHRAN – Following the significant temperature drop over the past few days, the consumption of natural gas by Iranian domestic and commercial sectors reached 662 million cubic meters (mcm) to register a new record high in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20), an official with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) announced.

According to Head of NIGC Dispatching Department Mohammadreza Jolaei, although the domestic sector’s current gas consumption has decreased to 640 mcm, the figure is still significantly higher than the previous year, IRIB reported.

“Currently, 80 percent of the natural gas produced in the country is consumed by the domestic and commercial sectors, and therefore, for the stability of the gas network, consumption must be managed and reduced in these sectors,” he stressed.

Jolaei stated that due to the continuous cold weather in the coming days, natural gas consumption by the domestic and commercial sectors is expected to increase further by 10 percent, adding that if people do not manage their consumption, gas supply to some regions will be disrupted and NIGC would be forced to limit the supply to the industrial sector.

“Of course, to date, despite the increase in gas consumption, none of the provinces in the country have faced gas shortages,” he said.

Back in November 2021, Iranian Gas Transmission Company (IGTC)’s Managing Director Mehdi Jamshidi Dana had said his company was completely prepared for sustainable gas supply throughout the country during winter.

He said major overhaul operations have been carried out for pressure boosting facilities, pipeline operation centers, and smart monitoring stations, while timely periodic visits have also been done to ensure sustainable and secure gas supply to Iranian subscribers in the country during winter.

Stating that the company has taken all the necessary measures for the sustained transmission of gas during the winter, Jamshidi Dana said: "Due to the increase in the amount of gas consumption at peak periods, all operational areas are ready to operate at maximum capacity and spare units are also prepared to ensure the stability of gas transmission and to avoid any disruption."

The official further called on the people to manage their consumption during the peak periods to help the national Iranian Gas Company and IGTC to maintain gas supply during the cold season.

EF/MA