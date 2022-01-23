2,000 industrial projects being implemented across Iran

TEHRAN - Head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has said currently 2,000 industrial projects are being implemented across the country in which over 60 trillion rials (about $212.7 million) has been invested, IRNA reported.

Ali Rasoulian mentioned increasing the production of active industrial units and reviving idle units as major goals of his organization and the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, noting that so far 1,700 idle industrial units have been revived in the country.

Reforming the administrative structure, serious support for industries, and monitoring the payment of facilities to industrial units are other priorities of the Industry Ministry, the official stressed.

In mid-November 2021, Rasoulian had said 1,600 new industrial units were put into operation in industrial parks across Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021) up to the mentioned date.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of two industrial units in Khorasan Razavi Province, the ISIPO head had noted that the mentioned units created jobs for over 30,000 people.

He mentioned ISIPO’s new program for the construction of small workshops for companies that do not have a high financial capacity and said: “The small industries organization has started a new program for the development of small workshops in industrial parks and zones, based on which establishing 1,800 workshops is on the agenda.”

According to the official, completion of semi-finished industrial units, especially those that are in the process of installing machinery is also among ISIPO’s major priorities.

Rasoulian further mentioned his organization’s plans for reviving idle industrial units and said more than 887 units had been revived since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year up to the said date.

The official noted that the new phase of the program for assessing the units in industrial parks was started two months ago and 60 major issues that the country’s industrial units are currently facing have been identified and reported to ISIPO.

Back in September 2021, Rasoulian had announced the allocation of 10,000 hectares of land for the development and construction of industrial parks across the country.

The index for development of Industrial parks in the country has increased by five percent, the official said in a ceremony for signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between ISIPO and the Industrial Engineering Basij Organization.

“To fulfill its two main tasks, which are to establish industrial parks and providing appropriate infrastructure and support for industrial and production units, ISIPO has developed various support programs and incentives to enable companies and production units to do business with ease and in proper conditions,” Rasoulian said.

