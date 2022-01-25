Iran learn fate at 2022 Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iranian girls learned their opponents at the 2022 Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship.

Iran are pitted against hosts Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei and Kuwait in Group B.

Uzbekistan, South Korea, Syria and India are in Group A.

The 2022 Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship will be 16th edition of the championship scheduled to be held from Feb 13 to 20 in Almaty, Kazakhstan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

It will be the fifth time in history that the championship will be organized by the Kazakhstan Handball Federation.

It also acts as the qualification tournament for the 2022 Women's Junior World Handball Championship, with top three teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be held in Slovenia.

Previously the championship was scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan, but in December 2021, AHF decided to move the event to Kazakhstan due to unavoidable circumstances.