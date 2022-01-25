Iran-Russia-China coalition could be very painful for the West: ambassador

TEHRAN - Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said that possible coalition of Iran, Russia and China would be very painful for the West.

“Naturally, the United States and the West, in general, are concerned about new coalitions, which are currently [being created] on the international arena. A coalition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China is an example of such strategic coalitions,” the ambassador said on Monday, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Jalali made the remarks during his working visit to Russia’s North Caucasus region of North Ossetia.

The ambassador described Russia as a major power with huge economic, defense, military, and technological potential. China, in his words, was about to overtake the United States in terms of economic growth. Iran, according to Jalali, was a large economically developed country, which has made huge progress in its defense industry.

"That is why creating this kind of coalition [involving Russia, Iran and China] would mean a lot of pain for the West," the Iranian diplomat said.

Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi paid a two-day visit to Russia last week where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jalali said the meeting will help the ties between the countries to become stronger.

"Fortunately, Iran and Russia have very close ties now," the ambassador said. The presidents had a "lengthy and very strategic meeting," he said.

"The content of the meeting is a good roadmap for further development of our bilateral relations," Jalali said.

According to Jalali, Iran and Russia have very much in common and share similar views on international politics.

Science and education are some of the key areas of cooperation, the ambassador said. His visit included a stop at North Ossetia’s Khetagurov State University.

Jalali visited the North Ossetia-Alania Region for the first time.

Ayatollah Raisi has expressed hope that his recent visit to Russia would be a turning point in improving relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Upon returning from a two-day visit to Russia, Ayatollah Raisi told reporters that “the topics of discussion in this visit were in line with the realization of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy, which is maximum interaction with world countries, especially allies.”



Noting that a fundamental agreement was reached during the visit to expand comprehensive, stable, and beneficial relations between the two countries, the president added, “Undoubtedly, the development of relations with Russia will contribute to the security and welfare of the two nations.”

He said, “I hope that the visit to Russia will be a turning point in improving relations with the friendly and neighboring country of Russia and that the combination of these relations will help improve the level of security in the region and resolve regional and global crises.”

In a speech delivered before the Russian State Duma, Ayatollah Raisi said Iran seeks "maximum interaction" with all countries around the world with the aim of forming a "civilized global community".

“The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks ‘maximum interaction’ with all countries around the world, especially its neighbors and allies. The purpose and basis of this cooperation and interaction is the mutual interests of nations and the increasing formation of a ‘civilized global community’. This path can be achieved through the cooperation of independent countries with high cultures and attention to the principles of ‘justice, morality, and spirituality. Undoubtedly, the root of what human society suffers from today is the separation of politics from morality and spirituality. Violence, terrorism, the collapse of the family institution, and the spread of drugs do not come from a spiritualist mind-set. Any structure created on the basis of this segregation intensifies the suffering of humanity and, instead of promoting justice, structures oppression and creates the roots causes of domination,” he stated.