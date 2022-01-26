Iranian foreign minister to visit India next week

TEHRAN - India is expected to host Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian next week, close on the heels of the India-Central Asia summit, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

This would be the Iranian foreign minister’s maiden visit since his appointment last year. The agenda of the visit will include the Afghan situation, transit to Afghanistan and Central Asia, current developments in West Asia following the UAE-Yemen battle and trade ties, according to people aware of the matter.

The other issue that will figure high on the agenda of talks between the visiting minister and his Indian counterpart is the optimum use of Chabahar Port.

India is extremely keen to use the port for connectivity to Central Asia. India, Iran and Afghanistan had entered into a trilateral arrangement for the use of Chabahar Port under the erstwhile Ghani government. Later, India-Iran-Uzbekistan formed a trilateral for the use of the strategically located port and there was speculation that Afghanistan might join to make it a quadrilateral of sorts.

The agenda of the Iranian foreign minister's maiden visit to India will include the Afghan situation, transit to Afghanistan and Central Asia, and current developments in West Asia.

Besides, a preferential trade agreement with Iran is on the cards. India is keen to push the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) for connectivity to Russia via Iran. There are plans by India, Iran and Russia to link the Chabahar Port with the INSTC which would also enable the Central Asian states to access the Indian Ocean Region via the port. Iran’s entry into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a member could further bolster India-Iran ties in the region.

Iran, like India, favors an inclusive regime in Kabul that comprises representatives from all ethnic communities. The issue is expected to figure high on the agenda of Jaishankar’s meeting with Amir Abdollahian. The two had met twice last year.

Ahead of the visit, Amir Abdollahian sent Republic Day greetings and called for expansion of all-out relations.

“Warm wishes to my colleague Indian FM@DrSJaishankar and the government and people of the Republic of India as they celebrate their Republic Day. Will continue to work towards further expansion of all-out relations, bilaterally, regionally and at international fora,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Raisi felicitates India on National Day

In separate messages to the president and prime minister of India, Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi also congratulated the Indian government and people on National Day.

In the messages, Raisi insisted on deepening relations between the two countries in all fields in line with the interests of the two nations.

President's message to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr. Ram Nath Kovind,

President of the Republic of India,

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the National Day of the Republic of India.

As two countries with rich culture and ancient civilizations in Asia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India have always had excellent relations and will undoubtedly create a new page of relations in the present era with their past reserves.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has the necessary will and readiness to expand and deepen relations with the Republic of India in all fields.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of India prosperity and felicity.

Rich cultural and civilizational commonalities

Raisi's message to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr. Narendra Modi,

Prime Minister of the Republic of India,

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the National Day of the Republic of India.

I hope that in the light of the rich cultural and civilizational commonalities and the long-standing relations between the two countries, the cooperation between the two countries will expand and strengthen with the efforts of the high-ranking officials of the two countries in all fields and in the interests of the two nations.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of India prosperity and felicity.