Iran FM wishes Indian counterpart health

TEHRAN— In a phone call on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian wished health for his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Iran’s top diplomat underlined that he will travel to New Delhi at the earliest convenience.

He expressed satisfaction over the good ties between Iran and India, saying he will discuss important issues of mutual interest including the issue of Afghanistan, regional developments and the Vienna talks in his face-to-face meeting with Indian officials.

For his part, Jaishankar also thanked Amir Abdollahian for the phone call and welcomed the planned visit of the Iranian foreign minister to New Delhi.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters that Jaishankar has contracted coronavirus, and the visit of the top Iranian diplomat to India has been postponed.

Amir Abdollahian told reporters on the sidelines of a national conference on Iran and neighbors last week that he planned to travel to India and Sri Lanka soon.

“In this trip, we will pursue several goals. First, my counterpart has traveled to Iran twice in the last four months, and we have political and economic relations with India, and various political, economic and technological cooperation issues are underway between the two countries,” he stated.

