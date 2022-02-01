Iran and Australia discuss Afghanistan crisis

TEHRAN— Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne spoke on the phone on Tuesday with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian to discuss deepening of mutual relations, as well as regional and international issues, particularly the situation in Afghanistan.

In the conversation, Iran’s top diplomat congratulated the Australian foreign minister, government and people on Australian National Day, calling half a century of friendly relations the common capital of the two countries and the presence of the educated Iranian community in Australia as a cultural bridge between the two nations.

Referring to the capacities of relations, Amir Abdollahian announced the readiness to expand cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including trade, investment and scientific exchanges between the public and private sectors of the two countries and joint planning in this regard. He considered the Spikogen vaccine a successful example of constructive collaboration between the two countries.

Iran’s top diplomat also called the recent visit of the Australian special representative for Afghanistan to Tehran a success and said that new areas of cooperation between the two countries regarding Afghanistan were defined during the visit.

Referring to the situation of displaced people in Afghanistan and the daily arrival of several thousand Afghan men, women and children in the border provinces of Iran, Amir Abdollahian reiterated the need for the formation of an inclusive government with participation of all ethnic groups and the international community's attention to the situation of refugees.

Regarding the JCPOA talks, Amir Abdollahian emphasized that the Islamic Republic welcomes and emphasizes the achievement of a good agreement in the talks.

In the phone call, Amir Abdollahian called on the Canberra government to pay special attention to the rights of Iranians living in Australia, especially the consular status of some Iranian citizens who are facing problems in Australia.

Amir Abdollahian also pointed to the role of Iran in the fight against terrorism, clarifying on the effective role of martyr General Qassem Soleimani as a national and international hero in the fight against terrorism.

The foreign minister then called on Australia to deal responsibly with terrorist groups in the country.

Iran’s chief diplomat was openly referring to the presence of some members of the terrorist Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) in Australia.

For her part, the Australian foreign minister thanked Iran for its cooperation and effective consultations during the visit of the Australian special representative for Afghanistan, expressing hope that the two countries would work closely together on Afghanistan to encourage the Taliban to live up to its commitments.

She also hoped that Afghanistan won’t become a safe haven for terrorist groups and transnational crimes such as human and drug trafficking.

Welcoming the expansion of bilateral relations in all areas, Payne said that Australia supports the nuclear talks in Vienna.