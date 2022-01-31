Iran has never posed any threat to neighbors: Pakistani professor

TEHRAN – An assistant professor at the School of Politics and International Relations in Quaid-i-Azam University says that Iran has had healthy relations with other civilizations.

“Iran has never posed any threat to its neighbors or any other country, however, Tehran’s response to any threat posed by its enemy has never been passive,” Qandil Abbas tells the Tehran Times.

While Iran is located in a chaotic region where every country is confronting numerous woes and crises, many observers praise the stability of the country over the past decades.

“Soon after the Islamic revolution, Iran faced eight years of war imposed by Iraq backed by Arab and Western countries but Iran successfully defended its land,” Abbas notes.

“During the last three decades Iran has converted into an effective regional power to confront threats and to uphold its territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” he adds.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: How do you evaluate the image portrayed by Western media outlets about Iran?

A: Obviously the image depicted by Western media about Iran is negative and not compatible with ground realities. Particularly Western media outlets are mainly focused on Iranian foreign policy objectives which are in conflict with the foreign policies of most of the Western countries. However, they can’t hide the resilience of Iran’s regional and international responses despite severe international pressures and economic sanctions.

Q: Is Iran really a threat to its neighbors or it just challenges U.S. policies in the region?

Iran is situated in a volatile region where every country is confronting numerous issues and crises. Iran has never posed any threat to its neighbors or any other country, however, Tehran's response to any threat posed by its enemy has never been passive.

Q: How could Western countries like Britain and the U.S. spoil the inter-cultural links between Iran and its neighbors like India and Pakistan?

A: Iran is home to one of the world's oldest incessant major civilizations, with healthy relations with other civilizations. Iran is a land which never went under colonial rule that is why it has always remained the target of big power conspiracies. Countries like Iran, Pakistan, and India can establish constructive regional cooperation but external powers’ interference is the main impediment.

Q: Iran and Pakistan share cultural ties represented by figures like Iqbal Lahuri. How can they revive these ties?

A: Iran and Pakistan have always remained compassionate and friendly neighbors. A strong cultural and historical linkage exists between the two countries and there is a huge potential for political, cultural, and economic cooperation. Both the countries need to enhance people to people relations along with state-to-state relations. Exchange of teachers and students can pave the way for greater linkages. Pakistan and Iran have common cultural, lingual, religious, and traditional roots which could help the two states understand each other better.

Q: How do you assess the Imran Khan government's attitude towards Iran?

A: Prime Minister Imran Khan in one of his statements praised the constructive position and brotherly attitude of Iran towards Pakistan and highlighted that Islamabad is following a comprehensive expansion of relations with Iran, especially in the transportation and he believes improving the level of cooperation between the two countries will have positive regional and global effects.





