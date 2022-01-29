Amir Abdollahian says Iran ready to implement agreements with Nicaragua

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a phone conversation on Friday evening with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada.

According to the Foreign Ministry website, the conversation focused on deepening bilateral relations and cooperation.

The Iranian foreign minister offered congratulations on the victory of Daniel Ortega and the Sandanista Front in Nicaragua’s recent presidential election, stressing that Iran stands ready for expansion of cooperation between the two states.

Amir Abdollahian referred to the participation of Iranian Vice President Mohsen Rezaei in the Nicaraguan president’s swearing-in ceremony, saying his attendance in the event indicates that Iran attaches significance to the enhancement of cooperation with the Latin American states, especially Nicaragua.

The foreign minister added that Iran stands prepared to implement all the agreements reached during the Iranian vice president’s trip to Nicaragua.

The chief Iranian diplomat also invited his Nicaraguan counterpart to visit Iran.

He said political relations between the two countries are at a good level, and that he hopes the two sides can bolster economic cooperation in the near future.

For his part, the Nicaraguan foreign minister thanked Iran for congratulating their presidential elections and said it was an honor for his country that hosted the Iranian vice president during the swearing-in ceremony.

Moncada also conveyed the Nicaraguan president’s warm greetings to the Iranian nation, president and government.

The Nicaraguan minister said different agreements have been inked in various economic fields, including medicine, science, technology and industry, voicing Nicaragua’s readiness to implement and advance the agreements at the earliest.

In turn, the Nicaraguan minister also invited his Iranian counterpart for a visit to his country.

