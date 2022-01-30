Numerous port, transport projects to come on stream during Ten-Day Dawn

TEHRAN - Iranian government is planning to inaugurate numerous port development, maritime, and transport projects during the Ten-Day Dawn (February 1-11), which marks the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, IRNA reported on Sunday.

As reported, the mentioned projects include 484 transport projects with a total investment of 60.42 trillion rials (about $214.6 million), 53 railway projects valued at 26.72 trillion rials (about $94.92 million), and 19 maritime and port development projects worth 6.8 trillion rials (about $24.15 million).

The transport projects include some airport development projects in Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, Sistan-Baluchestan, Lorestan, and Hormozgan provinces.

The Ministry of Transport and Urban Development is also set to inaugurate six meteorological projects worth 750 billion rials ($2.6 million) on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Also, the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) has it on the agenda to put 53 new railway projects into operation across the country.

These projects include the development and modernization of the railway fleet, projects related to training and new technologies, improvement, and modernization of electrical signs and communication devices, as well as some projects related to safety and coping with natural hazards.

In the field of fleet development and modernization, five projects including the purchase, modernization, and reconstruction of 163 freight and passenger wagons and locomotives with a total value of 5.05 trillion rials (about $17.93 million) have been announced.

Furthermore, of the 19 projects scheduled to be inaugurated by the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), three projects are related to Imam Khomeini Port, one project is related to Sajafi Port, one project is going to be inaugurated at Choubdeh and Arvandkenar ports, one project is related to Abadan Port, one project will go operational at Khamir port.

According to TPO Deputy Head Mohammadreza Alahyar, two projects are also scheduled to be inaugurated at Shahid Rajaei Port, one project at Lengeh port, one project at Shahid Haghani port, one project at Sirik Port, one project at Genaveh Port, and another project at Bushehr Port.

Some projects are also set to be inaugurated at Chabahar and Anzali ports, he said.

EF/MA