The U.S. has yet to issue visa to Alireza Dabir

TEHRAN – The U.S. government has not yet issued visa to Iran Wrestling Federation president Alireza Dabir.

The visas of another wrestler and a member of coaching staff have not been issued as well.

The Iranian wrestling team are supposed to take part in an exhibition meet in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 12.

Iran and the U.S. wrestling team are scheduled to compete together in 10 weight categories at Globe Life Field.

Dabir has already said they will take part in the dual meet if the U.S. government issues visa for all members of Iran’s wrestling team.

It has raised questions about holding the exhibition match.