No visa granted yet to Iranian wrestlers for U.S. exhibition match

TEHRAN – Iran Wrestling Federation says that U.S. government has not issued visas to the Iranian freestyle wrestlers so far.

The Iranian wrestling team are supposed to take part in an exhibition meet in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 12.

Iran and the U.S. wrestling team are scheduled to compete together in 10 weight categories at Globe Life Field.

Head of Iran Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir has already said they will take part in the dual meet if the U.S. government issues visa for everyone.