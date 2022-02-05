MP: U.S. mixes politics with sports

TEHRAN — The spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said the United States wants immediate talks with Iran, but on the other hand it does not issue visas for the Iranian wrestling team.

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini told IRNA on Saturday that these measures, which are a manifestation of double standards, send a message to the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna that the U.S. is not trustworthy.

The U.S. has refused to issue visa for some members of the Iranian national wrestling team.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini said that the United States’ policy toward the Iranian nation has been hostile since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and this has not changed.

“Therefore, the United States has used every opportunity to deal a blow at the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

The MP said the U.S. move in refusing to issue visa for the Iranian athletes was not surprising.

“They (the athletes) are under the most severe sanctions and hostilities from the United States,” he regretted.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini reiterated that in the American ruling system, athleticism is not separate from politics, and if their policy requires them to take action against Iran in every sector and impose various sanctions, they will certainly show no mercy on the Iranian sports.

Emphasizing that the Wrestling Federation of Iran should deal with this issue through international organizations, the Meshkinshahr representative in the parliament said that this problem should be pursued through the Wrestling Federation because the U.S. Wrestling Federation and ultimately the government of this country had to issue visa for all the members of the national wrestling team in accordance with the regulations.

“Of course, Iran’s pursuit of this behavior of the Americans in the international community may not be successful. But it is very effective in clarifying public opinion about the U.S. policy towards Iran, and it will cause the world sports foundations and athletes to become more aware of the U.S. treatment towards the Iranian athletes,” he continued.



On whether the parliamentary committee will take a special position on the matter, the MP said the issues to be discussed in the committee are clear.

“Of course, this issue may be considered in the future,” he added.

The Iranian and the U.S. wrestling teams were supposed to take part in an exhibition meet in Arlington, Texas on February 12.

The U.S. State Department has not granted visa to head of Iran wrestling federation Alireza Dabir and five other members of team, the Iranian Wrestling Federation said.