Dual meet between Iran, U.S. wrestling teams called off

TEHRAN – An exhibition match between Iran and the U.S. wrestling teams was called off, the Iranian wrestling federation announced.

The U.S. state department has not granted visa to head of Iran wrestling federation Alireza Dabir and five other team’s members, the federation said.

The Iranian and the U.S. wrestling teams were supposed to take part in an exhibition meet in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 12.

Dabir has said the U.S. government has not issued visa due to non-sporting reasons and invited the U.S. wrestling team to travel to Iran for the match.