What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Bahareh Babai is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

Entitled “Jigsaw Puzzle”, the exhibit will run until February 14 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting



* A collection of paintings by Nasrin Sarabandi is on view in an exhibition at Naqsh-e Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Color Symphony” will be running until February 9 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Maliheh Simi, Pegah Salimi, Mehdi Rahemi, Nastaran Rahmani, Laleh Shamsi, Nasrin Najafi and several other artists is currently on display in an exhibition at Hoom Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until February 14 at the gallery that can be found at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem-Maqam St.



Sculpture/painting

* A group of sculptors and painters, including Hamoon Alipur, Mohammad Samavat, Majid Farahmand, Faramarz Khani, Somayyeh Hejazi and Donya Rostami, is currently showcasing their latest works in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Analyze” runs until February 16 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.



Plasterwork

* An exhibition of plasterworks by Sana Ahmadian, Mona Kashani and Mahbubeh Afshar is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until February 9 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Drawing

* Silk Road Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of drawings by Mina Borumand.

The exhibit will run until March 6 at the gallery located at 103 Lavasani St. in the Kamranieh neighborhood.



Installation

* Sets of installation by Ra’na Dehqan are currently on view in an exhibition Delgosha Gallery.

Entitled “Spirit” The exhibit will run until February 14 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in different media by Rakhshad Nurdeh, Behdad Najafi, Hassan Noruznia, Parisa Abbaszadeh, Ali Mazarei, Hamoon Hushyar and several other artists is underway at Rasul Mehr Gallery.

Najafi is also the curator of the exhibition, which will run until February 9 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Artists in various media, including Setareh Nejad, Mahsa Arabzadeh, Nima Sayyadan and Sahar Jafari, are showcasing their latest paintings in a joint exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit runs until February 13 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* Sohrab Hadi, Behruz Boluri, Behruz Qobadi, Hossein Feizabadi, Fatemeh Jafari and several other artists are currently displaying their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until February 9 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

