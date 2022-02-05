11 historical monuments demarcated in South Khorasan

TEHRAN – A total of 11 historical structures and monuments have recently been demarcated in South Khorasan province.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has announced the exact legal boundaries of the monuments in separate letters to the governor-general of the eastern Iranian province, CHTN reported on Saturday.

Akbarieh qanat, Tabas Citadel, Alavi Caravanserai, and Charsuq cistern are among those demarcated recently.

The demarcation projects aimed to prevent further destruction and damage and to curb illegal constructions within the boundaries of the historical sites.

South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert. It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

ABU/AFM