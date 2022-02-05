Amir Abdollahian congratulates Sri Lanka on Independence Day

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has sent a congratulatory message to his Sri Lankan counterpart to felicitate him on the occasion of the anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence.

Amir Abdollahian sent the message to G. L Pieris, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, cordially congratulating him, the Sri Lankan government and the friendly nation on the anniversary of the country’s independence.

“Given the close and friendly relations between the two nations and the existence of favorable grounds for bilateral cooperation in various fields, I am confident that in the future we will witness, further strengthening of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, regionally and internationally," Amir Abdollahian’s message said.