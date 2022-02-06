Webometrics lists 694 Iranian institutions as top-ranking

TEHRAN – The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2022 has ranked 694 Iranian institutions among 30,000 top universities across the world.

Also known as Ranking Web of Universities, the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is a ranking system for the world's universities based on a composite indicator that takes into account both the volume of the Web content (number of web pages and files) and the visibility and impact of these web publications according to the number of external inlinks (site citations) they received.

Launched in 2004, the ranking is updated every January and July. In 2021, it provided Web indicators for more than 31,000 universities worldwide.

The University of Tehran tops the list of Iranian universities included in this ranking, followed by Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Amirkabir University of Technology, Tarbiat Modares University, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Science and Technology, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Iran University of Medical Sciences and Tabriz University of Medical Sciences.

The University of Tehran has improved its ranking from 396 in 2021 to 308 in 2022.

Harvard University, Oxford University, and the University of California, Berkeley are the top three ranking universities worldwide in Webometrics.

Academic quality

Most recently, a total of 59 Iranian universities are listed among the top 3,000 institutions in the world in terms of academic quality, according to the 2021-2022 report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP).

A total of 51 universities from Iran have been listed in the Islamic World University Rankings 2021 announced by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC).

Also, fifteen universities from Iran have been listed among the best institutions worldwide, by the U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings 2022.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Meanwhile, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG