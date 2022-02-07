Transport, Urban Development Ministry inaugurates 500 projects across country

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi inaugurated 500 projects in the fields of ports and navigation, road and road transport, rail, airport, construction, and development as well as meteorology across the country through video conferencing.

As reported by the portal of the ministry, the mentioned projects were put into operation on Monday in a ceremony on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The mentioned ceremony was attended by senior transport officials including Head of Iran Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Ali-Akbar Safaei, Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister Kheirollah Khademi, Head of Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) Darioush Amani, Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Seyed Miad Salehi, Head of Iran Airports Company Siavash Amirmokri, as well as Director of Iran's Meteorological Organization (IMO) Sahar Tajbakhsh.

The inaugurated projects include 30 port development projects in Imam Khomeini, Bushehr, Genaveh, Chabahar, Shahid Rajaei, and Anzali ports with a total investment of 6.6 trillion rials (about $269.4 million).

Also, 388 projects including smartening of transport equipment, development of border terminal, building traffic police stations, improvement of asphalt roads, as well as the construction of welfare service complexes were also among the projects inaugurated by the transport minister.

Over 19.33 trillion rials (about $78.930 million) was invested in the above-mentioned projects.

Some 53 projects worth 26.72 trillion rials (about $109.105 million) were also put into operation in the railway sector, including fleet development and modernization, education and technology, railway improvement, modernization of railway signs and stations.

Also, 15 transportation infrastructure projects worth 11.66 trillion rials (about $47.6 million) were among the inaugurate projects.

Eight projects worth 3.01 trillion rials (about $12.2 million) were also put into operation in the aviation sector, including the development and improvement of flight levels and airports of Bandar Abbas, Zahedan, Saravan, and Khorramabad.

Six meteorological projects valued at 750 billion rials (about $3.06 million) were also inaugurated and put into operation in Gilan province.

Photo: Transport Minister Rostam Qasemi