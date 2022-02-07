Momeni Moghddam takes charge of Iran U20 volleyball team

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball federation appointed Gholamreza Momeni Moghaddam as new head coach of the U20 volleyball team on Monday.

Momeni Moghaddam has worked in Iran’s volleyball for more than a decade. He was Mohammad Vakili’s assistant in the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship in Tunisia.

Momeni Moghaddam will lead Iran in the 21st edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship. The competition, which is slated for Aug. 22 to 29 in Riffa, Bahrain, will serve as the Qualification Tournament for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship.

He replaced Behrouz Ataei in the Iranian U20 volleyball team.

The 2020 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship was originally scheduled to be held in Iran but was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Iran are the competition’s defending champions.