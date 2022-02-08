Ukraine tells U.S. to calm down over “Russian invasion”

TEHRAN- Kiev has disagreed with Washington’s "apocalyptic predictions" over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine after U.S. officials claimed that Moscow has stepped up its preparations for a major incursion.

The public disagreement between the two allies backs up arguments that the West is trying to find a pretext to expand NATO’s eastward military expansion near Russia’s border.

Writing on social media Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, says "Do not believe the apocalyptic predictions. Different capitals have different scenarios, but Ukraine is ready for any development”.

This is while the President’s advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has insisted that the chances of finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis remained "substantially higher than the threat of further escalation".

Kiev, backed up by some European allies, has recently sought to play down claims of an imminent attack saying those beating the drums of war are only harming the country’s struggling economy.

U.S. officials have alleged that the Kremlin has assembled 110,000 troops along the border with its pro-Western neighbor and could invade Ukraine within days. This is despite the fact that Western intelligence assessments cannot determine whether Russia has any intention of invading it’s neighbor.

Russia says it has every right to station troops within its own borders as it has done many times before without the need for “hysteria” [by the west].

Moscow has sought security guarantees in the face of NATO’s eastward expansion, something it has proposed in a bid to help ease the tensions but has yet to receive.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied it is planning an incursion into Ukraine and has called on the U.S. and NATO to stop stirring trouble by deploying more troops and military hardware near Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister also further dismisses talks of a conflict saying "today, Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support and the faith of Ukrainians in their country. It is the enemy who should fear us."

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected in Moscow and will then head to Kiev on Tuesday seeking to de-escalate the crisis. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also visit the region for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week in a bid to further the diplomatic efforts.