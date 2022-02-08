Tehran, Muscat explore avenues of economic cooperation

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin and Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr Bin Hamad Bin Hamood Al Busaidi held talks on Tuesday to discuss ways for expanding ties between the two countries.

Fatemi-Amin is visiting Oman’s capital Muscat on top of a high-ranking trade delegation to attend the 19th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting which is being held during February 8-9, the portal of Industry Ministry Shata reported.

Speaking in the meeting, Al Busaidi expressed his country’s readiness for expanding economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Fatemi-Amin also underlined the close relations between the two countries and said: "We have long-standing relations based on friendship and mutual closeness with Oman, and these friendly relations will pave the way for the promotion of trade relations."

As IRNA reported, Iran and Oman are expected to sign a series of agreements to expand cooperation in various economic fields during the two countries’ economic committee meeting which is chaired by Fatemi-Amin and Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef.

According to Farzad Piltan, the director-general of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)'s Office of Arabian and African Countries, on the first day of the joint committee meeting, the two sides' preliminary and expert delegations held talks in various sectors, including economic, trade, banking, transport, energy, health, treatment, and agriculture.

Stating that the talks were held in the form of five expert committees, the official said: “The two sides reached agreements in various fields, and the talks are expected to continue on the second day of the summit in other areas, including cultural, educational, scientific and technological.”

During his visit to Oman, Fatemi-Amin is scheduled to meet with the private sector and political and economic officials of the Kingdom of Oman, including the minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the minister of Health, the minister of Economy, Foreign Affairs, Energy and Minerals and the minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman and the heads of Oman’s free and special economic zones to discuss the latest state of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Prior to his visit to Oman, Fatemi-Amin had traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week to attend Expo Dubai.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Industry Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin (L) meets Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr Bin Hamad Bin Hamood Al Busaidi in Muscat on Tuesday