Children, youth from across the globe to share vision on tourism

TEHRAN – Tens of children and youth from across the globe will discuss views and hopes on tourism during the first Global Youth Tourism Summit, scheduled to take place in Sorrento, Italy from June 27 to July 3.

The event may provide a significant opportunity for the fastest emerging tourism destinations such as Iran to brainstorm novel ideas and promote national tourism which international attendees.

Organizers say the summit embraces arrays of webinars in which participants are expected to extend their knowledge of tourism and sustainability, culture and gastronomy, innovation and climate action, and other relevant topics.

Furthermore, participants will explore different aspects of responsible and sustainable tourism through workshops, roundtables, masterclasses, plenary sessions, cultural and sports activities.

In a ceremony marking the launch of the summit on Friday, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, said that tourism has proven to be an important source of opportunity for young people in cities and rural communities, from every educational background and in every region of the world.

Keeping with UNWTO's commitment to empowering young people, the initiative will allow participants to network with the world's leaders in politics and business, so that they can be a part of the decision-making process while tourism fulfills its potential as a key contributor to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

According to available data, the number of youth between the ages of 15 and 24 is 1.1 billion; youth constitute 18 percent of the global population. Youth and children together, including all those aged 24 years and younger, account for nearly 40 percent of the world's population.

Iran’s population consists of about one-quarter of children under 14 and nearly half of those less than 40 years old, which makes tourism an appealing prospect for their future, both in terms of development and economic prosperity.

Last year the tourism ministry announced that the tourism of the country was growing before the corona outbreak, its revenues reached $11.7 billion in 2019, which accounted for 2.8% of GDP, nearing the average share of tourism in the world GDP, which was 3.2 percent.

The Islamic Republic was ranked as the second fastest-growing country in tourism based on data compiled by the World Tourism Organization. Experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after coronavirus contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

ABU/AFM