Iran still 21st in FIFA ranking

TEHRAN - Iran national football team remained unchanged in the FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday.

The 'Persian Leopards' are 21st in the world and first in Asia, followed by Japan and Korea Republic.

Dragan Skocic's side booked their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the first Asian team in late January.

Belgium remain top of the updated international football teams’ ratings list, followed by Brazil, France, Argentina and England.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on March 31.