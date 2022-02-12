Iran’s Moameri appointed Italy sitting volleyball coach

TEHRAN – Iranian coach Alireza Moameri has been appointed as new head coach of Italy sitting volleyball team.

As coach of Iran, he helped the Persians win two gold medals in 2008 and 2016 and a silver medal at the 2012 Paralympic Games.

Moameri has most recently coached Thailand's men's and women's sitting volleyball teams.

The 67-year-old coach has also coached in the several Iranian volleyball clubs.

Under his leadership, Paykan have won title in the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship.

Moameri has also served as head coach of Pakistan volleyball team.