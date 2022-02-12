Nomadic handicrafts put on show in Chabahar 

TEHRAN-An exhibition of handmade products of nomadic people, as well as their local food, was held in Pir Sohrab Village in Chabahar, Sistan-Baluchestan province to mark the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which is known as the Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (this year from February 1 to 11), Chabahar’s tourism chief has announced.

“15 booths were installed for the exhibition to showcase and sell handicrafts, souvenirs, dairy products, local food, and tropical fruits,” Abdolhamid Baluchzadeh said on Saturday.

The historical and agricultural potential of this region calls for the creation of a new tourism route to benefit the local economies and, consequently, the region's development, he explained.

Tribe tourism, also known as ethnic tourism, lays the ground for you to feel indigenous people by living with a nomad or rural family or enjoying an independent stay.

For both domestic and foreign travelers, tribal tourism is all about opening eyes to new places, traditions, cuisines, beliefs, and ways of life.

Many tourists from all over the world tend to observe the lifestyle of these hardworking people and spend a few days watching activities such as milking, yogurt making, buttering, oiling, woolen, carpeting, and much more. Many Iranian and foreign tourists are interested in sleeping in nomadic black tents.

The varied natural setting of the country never disappoints visitors when it comes to tribal tourism as the culturally-diverse country is home to many regional people including ones with Turk and Arab elements in addition to the Kurds, Baloch, Bakhtyari, Lurs, and other smaller minorities such as Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, and others.

Language, music, indigenous cuisine, clothing, songs, anecdotes, crafts, live performances, and local rituals such as celebrations and wedding ceremonies have always spurred many to experience life among the tribes.

Over the past couple of years, the trend has gained a lot of support and attention in the country by both the government and the private sectors, as well as sightseers and local communities. Each month, several tribal festivals are held across the country. Moreover, tens of collective tours bring visitors to experience life among the tribespeople.

Chabahar is the only ocean port in Iran and the best and easiest access route of the middle Asian countries to free waters. Boasting various natural and historical attractions, Chabahar could be named as one of the most underrated destinations in Iran. However, in recent years various measures have been taken to promote the port as a safe and hospitable choice for both domestic and foreign visitors.

